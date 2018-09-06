Nurul Izzah: Set up one-stop centre for TVET graduates

Nurul Izzah said that the centre would become a place for TVET graduates to seek information on fulfilling the needs of industry players in the market. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 6 — Chairman of the Technical and Vocational Education Training Empowerment Committee (JKPTVET) Nurul Izzah Anwar has suggested that a one-stop centre for TVET graduates be set up.

She said that the centre would become a place for TVET graduates to seek various information on fulfilling the needs of industry players in the market.

“With the setting up of the one-stop centre, TVET graduates would know where they can get the needs of the industry within one channel which would eventually offer them a high income.

“We can make plans but the implementation stage would determine the level of success of the TVET,” she told reporters after becoming moderator at the town hall session at the Dewan Rafflesia Politeknik Kota Kinabalu, here today.

The session was being held for the first time and the Sabah zone was chosen as the pioneer for the JKPTVET program with the theme “TVET empowerment for nation building”.

Also present was the Director-General of the Polytechnic and Community College Department of the Education Ministry, Prof Datuk Mohd Ismail Abd Aziz.

Commenting further, Nurul Izzah said it was also hoped that the Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority (SEDIA) would steer the centre particularly for TVET graduates in the state.

Meanwhile, Nurul Izzah said in order to achieve the objective of empowering the TVET, it was the role of everyone including the media to report on the success of TVET graduates to change public perception on the program. — Bernama