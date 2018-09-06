Henry Golding rubs shoulders with Anna Wintour, Cardi B at New York Fashion Week

PETALING JAYA, Sept 6 — Henry Golding of Crazy Rich Asians fame scored a front row seat at the New York Fashion Week, nestling himself in between Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and rapper Cardi B.
Thankyou @TomFord for having me, the 3rd act of the show almost had me gasping and in tears... Beautiful ❤️ #Repost @nytimesfashion ・・・ Power front row at Tom Ford starting off New York Fashion Week. From left, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Anna Wintour, Henry Golding and Cardi B.
It was the Malaysian actor’s first time attending the Tom Ford fashion show but Golding’s relationship with the designer’s garments is hardly new.
He previously donned an ice blue tuxedo by Tom Ford for the Hollywood premiere of Crazy Rich Asians in August.
Golding has been enjoying the success of Crazy Rich Asians, the most successful studio rom-com at the box office in nine years.
“It’s three weeks at the top. It’s pretty amazing so we’re blessed,” he said to the Associated Press.
The Sarawak-born heartthrob is set to grace the silver screen once more alongside Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in his next film A Simple Favour.