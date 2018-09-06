Henry Golding rubs shoulders with Anna Wintour, Cardi B at New York Fashion Week

Golding enjoying the company of fashion icons and Hollywood A-listers in New York. — Pictures via Instagram/Henry Golding

PETALING JAYA, Sept 6 — Henry Golding of Crazy Rich Asians fame scored a front row seat at the New York Fashion Week, nestling himself in between Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and rapper Cardi B.

It was the Malaysian actor’s first time attending the Tom Ford fashion show but Golding’s relationship with the designer’s garments is hardly new.

He previously donned an ice blue tuxedo by Tom Ford for the Hollywood premiere of Crazy Rich Asians in August.

Golding and his wife Liv Low on the red carpet.

Golding has been enjoying the success of Crazy Rich Asians, the most successful studio rom-com at the box office in nine years.

“It’s three weeks at the top. It’s pretty amazing so we’re blessed,” he said to the Associated Press.

The Sarawak-born heartthrob is set to grace the silver screen once more alongside Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in his next film A Simple Favour.