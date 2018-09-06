BSN: All services operating as usual despite intermittent disruptions

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN), which has just completed a system migration, said all its services are “operating as usual” despite a few minutes of intermittent disruptions.

In a statement today, the bank said given that the new banking system involved its core system, it would take a while to remain stable.

“As such, it is expected that there will be interruptions to the system during this stabilisation process,” it explained.

BSN said its automated teller machines and cash deposit machines were allowing withdrawals and deposits without any major issues.

It said banking services at the branches such as deposits, withdrawals, payments, remittance and other services, could also be carried out and would be fully maximised in stages.

“We are working hard and closely monitoring the system to ensure it runs smoothly for the convenience of banking transactions to all our customers.

“We also would like to emphasise to our customers that their deposits are safe with us. Being one of the premiere financial institutions in Malaysia, our customers and their deposits are our top priorities and our utmost concern,” it added.

The BSN system migration activity took place from Aug 31 to Sept 4.

It involved the migration of its existing legacy system to the new core banking system in upgrading and improving the quality of BSN banking services and operations, in line with the needs of the present financial landscape, the bank said.

The duration engaged for the migration was 100 hours involving about 14 million customer accounts.

The exercise was comprehensively implemented during the National Day holidays to enable branch closure and indirectly minimise interruptions to customer banking requirements.

This resulted in the temporarily unavailability of all BSN banking services except for transactions via BSN credit cards at other banks’ terminals during the migration period.

BSN said the process was fully completed on Sept 4 and it resumed nationwide banking operations gradually to customers starting at 11am.

“The new banking system is expected to increase BSN’s competency to provide the best for its customers,” it added. — Bernama