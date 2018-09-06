Malaysia Airlines offers up to 30pc discounts at Matta Fair

Chief Revenue Officer Ignatius Ong said the Matta Fair is an opportunity for the public to grab great deals on international and domestic airfares.― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd is offering discounts of up to 30 per cent for international and domestic travel in conjunction with the Matta Fair, to be held on Sept 7-9 at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).

The national carrier, which is also the official airline for the fair, is also offering a wide range of travel perks, including a 25 per cent discount on MH Insurance, extra baggage allowance, seat selection and access to the Golden Lounge in Kuala Lumpur.

“All-inclusive fares on economy class to international destinations start from RM699 to Hong Kong, RM1,059 to Nanjing, Beijing (RM1,099), Seoul (RM1,159), Mumbai (RM1,259), Kathmandu (RM1,299), Sydney (RM1,479), Brisbane (RM1,659) and London (RM2,899),” it said in a statement today.

The airline is also offering discounts for Asean destinations, with all-inclusive fares starting from as low as RM379 for flights to Singapore, Bangkok (RM559) and Bali (RM639).

Domestic fares from Kuala Lumpur are also available from as low as RM279 to Penang, Kuching(RM459) and Kota Kinabalu (RM559).

It said the fares are valid for travels from Sept 9, 2018 to Aug 31, 2019 for international destinations and from Sept 7, 2018 to Aug 31, 2019 for Asean and domestic destinations.

Chief Revenue Officer Ignatius Ong said the Matta Fair is an opportunity for the public to grab great deals on international and domestic airfares.

“Malaysia Airlines and Firefly offer competitive prices with added services, and that in itself is the best deal out there.

“We hope that our customers will take this opportunity to plan their holidays in advance and purchase their air tickets now before the promotion ends,” he added. — Bernama