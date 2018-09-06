Syed Saddiq: National shuttlers have to work hard for Olympics

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman returns the shuttlecock to Jack Kok Jing Hong at the launch of the Astro Under-15 Championships in Kuala Lumpur September 6, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has called on all national badminton players and Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) leadership to start working hard from now to ensure the sport qualifies for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Syed Saddiq said he was pressing the panic button for badminton following the poor performance by players even though he held high hopes for Malaysia to be represented in the Olympics.

“BAM leaders and I have very high hopes for the players. I am confident they can go far...the push must start now, I know BAM is carrying out various measures.

“We need to frequently meet athletes, give them overall focus, if I need to meet the players every month, I will do it, I want to ensure we all including the athletes have to work hard in preparation for the Olympic Games.

“As I have stressed before, athletes have to be obsessive and compulsive, focus to win...the fight to win must start today,” he said when opening the Under-15 Badminton Championship organised by Astro at Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara.

Meanwhile, BAM president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria called on all parties to be patient as BAM is working hard to ensure badminton gets at least two qualification slots to the Olympics.

“We have chief coaches, the system is functioning well, we could see results on the overall especially in the mixed doubles, men’s doubles and women’s singles...it is just that we want to strengthen the overall departments of badminton, perhaps we need a coaching director.

“I need to look into the our financial constraint. Maybe we want to appoint someone who is established, maybe we have to talk about the person redeeming his contract. The matter should be studied in detailed.

“Sometimes I feel the money is better spent on giving exposure to the players especially in qualifying for the Olympics next year,” he said. — Bernama