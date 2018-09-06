Najib goads government over past allegations of abuse

Najib has regularly thrown past allegations against him back in the face of the Pakatan Harapan government. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak kept up his campaign of mockery against the government today, this time asking what has become of two serious allegations of abuse against him and his administration.

Among others, he pointedly reminded Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad of the latter’s claim that RM160 billion was wiped out from Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) reserves under Najib.

He also called out former minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz over her allegation that 40,000 hectares of land belonging to the Armed Forces had been alienated to three individuals in a land swap, which he noted she made under an Islamic oath.

“Now, PH (Pakatan Harapan) has controlled Putrajaya for five months and can review as well as investigate as much as they like to find the evidence, but until now, there has been no announcement or statement made regarding both of these very serious allegations.

“What has happened to these two additional claims, then?” he wrote on Facebook.

Rafidah made the allegation in April, while Dr Mahathir claimed in December that BNM lost US$39.6 billion to prop up the ringgit between 2013 and 2015, around the time a royal commission of inquiry was examining the central bank’s foreign exchange losses from the late 80s and early 90s.

Najib has regularly thrown past allegations against him back in the face of PH, such as the claim that he stole RM42 billion from 1MDB.

While he has been charged with seven offences over RM42 million transferred to him from a former 1MDB subsidiary, he pointedly highlights that no charges have been proffered against him directly in relation to the state investment firm.

The former PM also derided Dr Mahathir last month for his softened stance towards Geely Auto’s ownership of Proton, after reminding the latter of how he said he was heartbroken by the sale last year.

Najib led Barisan Nasional to its only ever defeat in a general election on May 9, giving the country its first ever change of government.

Since then, he has been prominent and prolific in criticising the PH government, often eclipsing even Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who has been largely silent since assuming the role and the presidency of Umno.