Miti minister on working visit to Bangkok

Darell Leiking is on a three-day working visit to Bangkok from today. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking is on a three-day working visit to Bangkok from today.

The International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) said Darell would meet Thai Minister of Commerce Sontirat Sontijirawong to discuss ways to step up bilateral trade and investment cooperation, as well as to follow up on the recently concluded 50th Asean Economic Ministers (AEM) meeting on issues related to Asean economic integration.

“He will also meet the Malaysia-Thailand Chamber of Commerce (MTCC) and Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) members to discuss future collaboration and potential investors to Malaysia.

“Darell is also expected to meet economists and Malaysian diaspora, including professionals living in Bangkok,” Miti said in a statement.

Thailand is Malaysia’s fifth largest trading partner and second largest in Asean.

Bilateral trade increased 25 per cent over the last decade, from US$18.31 billion in 2008 to US$22.97 billion in 2017, representing 5.6 per cent of Malaysia’s global trade.

On the investment front, Malaysian companies have significant investment presence in Thailand.

Last year, Malaysia was ranked the seventh largest investor in Thailand, with investments amounting to US$251.3 million.

During the 2008-2017 period, Malaysia invested US$3.64 billion in Thailand in several key sectors such as services, electric and electronic products, and agricultural products. — Bernama