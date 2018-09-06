EC calls on voters in Seri Setia, Balakong to cast their ballots

Voters in Balakong and Seri Setia go to the polls on Saturday. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SHAH ALAM, Sept 6 — The Election Commission (EC) today called on the 62,188 voters in Balakong and 50,722 voters in Seri Setia to exercise their right and responsibility by coming out to cast their vote in the by-election of both constituencies this Saturday.

Its deputy chairman, Tan Sri Othman Mahmood also advised them to plan their time and not to go out to vote at the last minute although voting time had been extended from 8am to 5.30pm.

He said they should also check their polling details before polling day to avoid any problems, as well as to plan their journey to avoid congestion.

He said voters could also check the polling details through the EC official portal at www.spr.gov.my or call 03-88927018; through short messaging service at 15888 or through the MySPR Semak application.

“For voters who already have their polling details, they no longer have to check at the EC booth, but to record the information and to show it to the workers at the polling stream when they go to the polling stations.

“What is most important, is for voters to bring along their identity card or official identification document, and to never give the document to somebody else, except the election workers” he added.

It will be a straight fight in both the by-elections, with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Wong Siew Ki facing MAC candidate MCA Tan Chee Teong in Balakong.

In Seri Setia, it will be a straight fight between Halimey Abu Bakar, of PH, and PAS’ Dr Halimah Ali.

The Balakong by-election was called following the death of its incumbent assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien in a road crash last July 20.

The Seri Setia by-election was called following the death of its incumbent assemblyman, Shaharuddin Badaruddin from colon cancer last August 2.

Both the state constituencies were won by PH in the last May 9 general election. — Bernama