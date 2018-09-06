Ex-PKR rep assembles legal team to sue Putrajaya for Sarawak’s rights

Lawyer Dominique Ng Kim Ho (left) and SAPA president Lina Soo (centre) hold a banner to express their aims after the press conference in Kuching September 6, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 6 — PKR’s former Padungan state assemblyman Dominique Ng said today he has formed a legal team to sue the federal government for the return of Sarawak’s rights that have been eroded over the years.

He said the team is in the midst of drafting the suit which is expected to be filed before the end of the year.

“We want to sue the federal government, take back our rights based on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), multiple breaches of MA63 and Federal Constitution,” he told reporters here.

Ng, who is also a lawyer, cited the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA) and Territorial Sea Act 2012 (TSA) as examples of breaches of MA63 and the Constitution.

Ng said these Acts, as far as Sarawak is concerned, are not valid as they have never been ratified by the State Legislative Assembly.

He said the PDA took away state’s rights over oil and gas resources found in Sarawak’s territorial waters while TSA altered the state’s boundary.

He said TSA breached Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution which stated that any alteration of the boundary of a state must be endorsed by the affected states in the form of an Ordinance.

Ng said the state government should stop talking about getting 20 per cent oil royalty from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government which is back-tracking on its election promise to Sarawak.

“Since the federal government seems to think oil and gas rights so frivolously, why don’t we talk about taking oil and gas resources all to ourselves, instead of trying to negotiate with Petronas and federal government over things they have no intention at all to return to us,” he said.

“Whether it is the PH or the previous Barisan Nasional government, they are the same so why are we still negotiating with them?” he asked.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), he said, even had the gall to try to the challenge the state government to take over our rights over oil and gas resources.

At the same press conference, Sarawak Association for People’s Aspiration (SAPA) president Lina Soo said SAPA will stage a protest against Petronas in Lutong, Miri on September 22.

“We will deliver a memorandum to Petronas,” she said, adding that the oil giant has been taking oil and gas resources from Sarawak with little compensation.

Soo, who is also the State Reform Party (STAR) president, urged Sarawakians to support the initiate to get justice from the state’s natural resources, particularly oil and gas.