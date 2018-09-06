After Blue Boy, FT Ministry says public complaints welcome for more gay club raids

The Federal Territories deputy minister said that Putrajaya has located six more gay clubs actively operating in Kuala Lumpur. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Deputy Minister Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh urged the public today to lodge complaints against gay clubs in the capital to facilitate raids, after an operation against Blue Boy here last month.

The Federal Territories (FT) deputy minister was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini that Putrajaya has located six more such gay clubs actively operating in Kuala Lumpur, but did not elaborate further.

“We welcome complaints from the public to initiate raids and operations,” he reportedly said in the Dewan Negara here.

“I understand Blue Boy Club is famous across the world by offering its services on social media. Blue Boy is known because European tourists’ taste is for Asians,” he added.

He said the ministry is monitoring the gay clubs to prevent wrongdoing, crime and drug use.

The raid against Blue Boy on August 18 was a joint operation involving the police, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall, National Anti-Drug Agency and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department.

FT Minister Khalid Samad then said in a statement that the raid was done to curb lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) “culture” from spreading.

“The government is very serious in dealing with this radical belief. Hopefully this initiative can mitigate the LGBT culture from spreading into our society,” he said on his ministry’s Facebook page.

Most recently, Minister in Charge of Religious Affairs Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa was quoted by state news agency Bernama as saying the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has never recognised the LGBT community, and was constantly looking for ways to rehabilitate them.

This comes as Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail told BFM in an interview that Muslims are prohibited from supporting the LGBT community, after previously saying that they have the right to exist in Malaysia if they keep their “practice” behind closed doors.