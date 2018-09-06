Syed Saddiq reveals impressive workout routine

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman returns the shuttlecock to Jack Kok Jing Hong at the launch of the Astro Under-15 Championships in Kuala Lumpur September 6, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said he has managed to maintain a rigorous fitness routine despite his busy schedule as youth and sports minister.

The 26-year-old said he worked out three times a day besides going to the gym.

“I do 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups per session and I try my best to find at least an hour to hit the gym. That’s where I do my five-kilometre runs every day,” Syed Saddiq told the press during the launch of the inaugural Astro Under-15 Championships at Bukit Kiara today.

He also said he used to play hockey and water polo, and badminton for fun.

“I only come back at midnight and as there’s a lot of work to do and all my friends are already asleep, sometimes I just hit the shuttlecock against the wall,” he said.

At 25, Syed Saddiq is the youngest minister in Malaysian history. Healthy living tops his portfolio.

The Astro Junior championships is the Badminton Association of Malaysia’s (BAM) attempt to unearth new talent to spearhead Malaysia’s charge in the future.

“Currently, the future of Malaysian badminton has a gap that needs to be filled progressively to ensure Malaysia continues to be represented globally in this game,” said Syed Saddiq.

“Through this camp, I’m sure we’ll get to discover and nurture our future talent.”

The championships are from September 6-9 at the Bukit Kiara badminton academy. Admission is free.