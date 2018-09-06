Johor Baru grinds to halt as power goes out citywide

As of 3.30pm, there are no updates on when TNB will be able to restore the electricity supply. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 6 — Thousands of people were stuck in a traffic gridlock as several parts of the city centre here were hit by a massive electricity outage today.

Main parts of Johor Baru are also reporting power disruptions affecting hundreds of businesses.

Most of the city centre, including parts of Larkin and Skudai, have been without electricity since about 1pm.

The situation was made worse as Thursday is a half-day for most of the state’s civil service and government agencies. Johor marks its weekends on Fridays and Saturdays.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said he has ordered the state’s traffic division to be deployed to critical junctions of the city centre that have been brought to a standstill.

“So far, all traffic flow is manageable and the police have not received any adverse reports regarding the massive congestion.

“I advise motorists to be patient and follow the instructions of traffic personnel,” he said when contacted.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department said it was notified of the outage via reports of people trapped in stalled elevators.

“However, most of the victims stuck in lifts have been freed by the respective building’s lift maintenance teams,” said a Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman.

A check with Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s (TNB) CareLine showed that most parts of south Johor were affected.

“At the moment, the power outage is critical as the main station in Johor Baru with an output of more than 60 million watts has been affected,” said the TNB CareLine personnel.

As of 3.30pm, he added that there are no updates on when TNB will be able to restore the electricity supply.

“We are still rectifying the problem, but TNB has already mobilised their mobile generators to important areas, such as hospitals,” he said.

