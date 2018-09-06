Putrajaya studying green food disposal rules for next year

Zuraida said there was a need to manage waste properly and hygienically to avoid infestations by pests. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 6 — Hotel operators have been given three months to embrace environmentally-friendly methods for food disposal, ahead of the government guidelines being planned for next year, said Zuraida Kamaruddin.

The housing and local government minister said there was a need to manage waste properly and hygienically to avoid infestations by pests, such as rats that carry disease.

“I am aware that some existing hotels have already started using biodigester technology to convert some of their waste into fertiliser.

“We will be discussing with local government authorities to ensure the usage of the technology in all hotels that are three-stars and above as a condition for approving licences,” she said after chairing the 72nd National Council for Local Government meeting here.

She said the criteria applied to those operating hotels rated three stars and above.

Zuraida also said her ministry planned to require the installation of sink shredders in large restaurants that dispose food waste through the sewage system by next year.

“This also helps to reduce pest infestation, such as rats and cockroaches, by breaking down food waste thrown into the sink before it flows into the sewage system,” she said.