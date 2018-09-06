MACC says fraud probe into scandal-hit Perak state jobs centre to complete within a month

Perak MACC director Datuk Zainul Darus speaks during a press conference in Ipoh August 3, 2018. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 6 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) expects to wrap up its investigations into fraud allegations involving the Amanjaya Careers Centre (PeKA) within a month.

Perak MACC director Datuk Zainul Darus said more than 30 witnesses had their statements recorded so far.

“We expect to complete investigations in a month and submit our findings to the Attorney-General for advice,” he told reporters here today after witnessing corruption free pledge of Perak Housing and Real Property Board at the State Secretariat Building.

Zainul said the MACC had yet to summon executive councillors from the previous administration, when asked.

“It will depend on the necessity. If the need arises, we will summon either the former or present excos,” he said.

Early last month, the commission remanded PeKA’s 43-year-old CEO to assist in investigations.

The fraud allegations revolve around claims made by a consultancy firm hired by PeKA, which was formed to help fresh graduates find jobs.

The Perak government went to the MACC on suspicion that the company made the false claims while misleading the centre’s board of directors.

On investigations against three Perak Football Association (PAFA) officials, Zainul said investigations are ongoing.

“Until yesterday, we are still calling witnesses to give their statements. So far, we have called 20 people to assist in investigations,” he said, adding the commission was now going through documents regarding the sale of land owned by PAFA.

PAFA president Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim was previously reported to have said investigations were initiated after the MACC received complaints from the public.