Iron Fairies to cast spell on KL nightlife

Iron Fairies’ cocktail menu ties in with the bar’s fantastical concept. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Iron Fairies KL

PETALING JAYA, Sept 6 — Iron Fairies, an international pub franchise, opened the doors of its biggest outlet to date yesterday in TREC Kuala Lumpur, which is also its first in Malaysia.

The pub is known for its unique decor that features hand-cast iron designed by, Ashley Sutton, who also put his magic on some of Bangkok’s most aesthetically unique bars.

Derived from the book of the same name written by the ore-miner-turned-interior-designer, the iron detailing adorn the walls of Iron Fairies KL, transporting its patrons into an otherworldly realm.

The interior is set to win the hearts of nightlife enthusiasts and Instagrammers alike. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Benson Tay

“Iron Fairies KL is the biggest Iron Fairies in the world,” Sutton was quoted as saying on the bar's Facebook page.

“It will offer a magical and enchanting experience for customers and have three floors each offering a sensual and visual experience just like the novel.”

The interior is reminiscent of an ironsmith’s workshop paired with fantasy elements. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Iron Fairies KL

Iron Fairies KL’s Butterfly Room where 50,000 handmade butterflies hang from the ceiling will undoubtedly be a favourite among the city’s Instagrammers.

The rooftop Fairy Garden sits atop the bar and the business describes it as the "ultimate adult’s playground that comes alive once you step inside."

The venue offers a food menu that includes its signature beef burger and a selection of cocktails with names inspired by Sutton’s experience as a miner, like “Smoke In A Bottle” and “Underground Martini.”

Iron Fairies KL is located at H-G-06, 438, Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur.

They operate from 5pm to 3am on weekdays and from 5pm to 5am on weekends.