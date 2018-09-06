BMW Malaysia unveils first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

A BMW logo is pictured before the annual news conference of German premium automaker BMW in Munich. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — BMW Malaysia Sdn Bhd today unveiled the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo (6GT) to expand its locally-assembled model portfolio.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Harald Hoelzl said the introduction of the new BMW 6GT increased the company’s locally-assembled models to eight models and 11 variants.

“It further demonstrates the group’s commitment to grow its scale of operations and investments in Malaysia, and the country’s position as the hub for BMW group in the region.

“The BMW 6GT adds another dimension and offering to our modern luxury product portfolio with unrivalled space, comfort and functionality in the luxury vehicle class,” he told reporters at the launch of the new model here today.

Introduced in the variant badging of a BMW 630i GT, the new vehicle was the only one in the segment that offers the spaciousness of a modern GT, travel comfort of a luxury class sedan, and dynamism and aesthetic appeal that befit a large classy coupe, said Hoelzl.

On the group’s investment in Malaysia, he said it had made substantial investments in Malaysia which included an assembly plant in Kulim, spare parts hub in Johor Bahru which is selling to over 22 countries, training and data centre, as well as 24 dealership centres that employ some 2,500 workers in total.

“The group had invested a lot in Malaysia in the last couple of years, the latest in the 6GT which will be assembled locally,” he said.

On the company’s performance this year, Hoelzl said the group was on track to achieve double-digit growth in sales driven by high demand in X5, 3 Series and 5 Series model.

For Malaysia, the majority of products offered are the completely-knocked down (CKD) models, which contribute over 90 per cent to sales.

Moving forward, the group might have one or two more models in the pipeline to be launched this year, but for now, it will focus on the 6GT model, he added.

BMW 6GT, available in M Sport 630i range, is expected to be priced at around RM450,000 a unit and will be available at all authorised dealers from Sept 8, 2018. — Bernama