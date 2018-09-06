PAS dares Pakatan’s Seri Setia hopeful to declare assets

Halimah said it was particularly important that Halimey declare his wealth as he is aligned with the ruling party. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Sept 6 ― Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Seri Setia candidate Halimey Abu Bakar should publicly declare his wealth prior to this Saturday’s election, said PAS election director Roslan Shahir.

He said his party’s candidate, Dr Halimah Ali, would also be willing to do so.

“It is important to field a candidate with integrity, where the people must be able to choose a transparent and clean candidate.

“With that, we want candidates, both from PH and PAS, to declare their assets to the people before voting this Friday,” said Roslan during a press conference today.

Halimah, who was also present, then pointed out that she had previously declared her assets when she was an assemblyman and a member of the previous Selangor administration.

She added that this information was still available on the state government’s website.

“Since then there has not been much additions, just a (Toyota) Camry, which I bought from a government auction,” she said, adding the car was purchased in 2008 for RM25,000.

When asked if the idea for the challenge came from her, she highlighted that transparency was among values touted by PKR’s Reformasi movement.

She added that it was particularly important that Halimey declare his wealth as he is aligned with the ruling party.

Halimah also pointed out that her rival did not declare his assets when he was made a city councillor here.

“So this (declaring assets) is going to see him walk the talk,” said Halimah.

Halimah is challenging Halimey in the Seri Setia by-election this Saturday that was triggered by the death of its incumbent Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin on Aug 2 due to colon cancer.