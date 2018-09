Indian members and supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) community celebrate the Supreme Court decision to strike down a colonial-era ban on gay sex, in Mumbai on September 6, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW DELHI, Sept 6 — India’s Supreme Court today struck down a colonial-era ban on gay sex that has been at the centre of years of legal battles.

“The law had become a weapon for harassment for the LGBT community,” Chief Justice Dipak Misra said as he announced the landmark verdict. — AFP