Musa Aman departs MACC after over two hours

A silver Toyota Alphard believed to be ferrying Tan Sri Musa Aman exits the compound of the MACC headquarters September 6, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 6 ― Tan Sri Musa Aman has left the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) headquarters here after around two-and-a-half hours inside.

At around 2.15pm, a silver Toyota Alphard luxury minivan ferrying him exited the compound.

He did not respond to the media's request for an interview and sped off.

His entourage arrived earlier around 11.45am.

The former Sabah chief minister met MACC to have his statement taken over alleged criminal intimidation against the agency.

He has already given his statement to the police.

Musa left the state on May 14 following a power transition that saw Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal unseat him from the chief minister’s post after the election.

He arrived back in Sabah yesterday to finally take his oath as the Sungai Sibuga assemblyman and flew back for Kuala Lumpur at around 9:50pm.