Minister wants more experts on boards of port commissions

Loke (left) said that apart from professionals, the government is also looking to recruit other stakeholders to port commission boards. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 6 ― Port commission boards in the country should be manned by professionals rather than political appointees, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said this will be seen when port commissions in Penang, Johor, Labuan and Bintulu make new appointments soon.

“We know there are vacancies in the port commission nationwide as previously, those appointed were political appointees, and we hope to appoint new chairmen for the commissions in a month’s time or so,” he said in a press conference here today.

He said the Pakatan Harapan government will use a different approach than the previous administration when making appointments to such boards.

Loke added that aside from professionals, the government is also looking to recruit other stakeholders.

“It will be unlike the past, not all will be political appointees as we want more professionals on board,” he said.

“We will look at the recommendations from the various related industries,” he said.

On the appointment of port commission chairmen, including for the Penang Port Commission (PPC), Loke said the ministry is still looking at candidates.

He said the proposed names will be submitted to the prime minister and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for approval.

“The prime minister is looking at the list of appointment to make sure we appoint the right people for the commissions,” he said.

According to the Penang Port Commission Act 1955, the Penang Port Commission chairman will be appointed to the position at the pleasure of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, while the transport minister will appoint the PPC board members.

The PPC chairman post fell vacant when state MCA chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng stepped down after PH took over Putrajaya.