Transport minister: Penang airport expansion a priority, but no decision yet

― Picture by Azneal Ishak

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 6 — The Transport Ministry has placed the proposed expansion of the Penang International Airport (PIA) on its list of projects to be implemented but has not finalised the details, said Anthony Loke.

Among others, he said his ministry was undecided whether to integrate a low-cost carrier terminal with the PIA or build one separately in the state.

“There is no final decision on the expansion project, we are only at an advanced stage of looking at proposals for the expansion but PIA is definitely on the ministry’s list for pension as it is now overcapacity,” he said.

Loke also emphasised that there was no approval yet for the LCCT, dismissing news otherwise as speculation.

Last month, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the federal government was in discussions with AirAsia on expanding the PIA and building a LCCT here.

Lim said the federal government and the Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd (MAHB) were facing financial constraints and must look at other ways such as collaborations with the private sector.

The PIA recorded 7.1 million passengers last year which is above its 6.5 million passenger capacity.

The Penang state government has been asking MAHB and Putrajaya to expand the airport for the past two years.