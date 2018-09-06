Aliff Syukri rapped for lewd comment on Fasha Sandha’s post

Datuk Aliff Syukri's comment has drawn criticism from social media users with many calling it ‘disgusting’ and ‘obscene.’ — Image courtesy of Twitter/xingross

PETALING JAYA, Sept 6 — Social media users have branded Datuk Aliff Syukri as "creepy" after the popular cosmetics entrepreneur made a suggestive comment on Fasha Sandha’s Instagram post.

The actress posted a photograph of her gazing into the camera with a busy street in the background, with a caption apologising for having to work on a Sunday and leaving her children at home.

The wholesome narrative was interrupted by Aliff’s ribald comment.

“The zippers on men’s trousers everywhere are trembling,” he wrote in Bahasa Malaysia.

Aliff and Fasha previously acted together in local superhero flick Badang.

Social media users quickly expressed disgust over the 31-year-old’s comment, reminding him he is married man and a father as well as urging him to be more mindful with his words.

“Please delete this comment,” exian.ibrahim wrote in a reply on Instagram to Aliff. “Don’t let this kind of behaviour be the reason you lose a wife who has sacrificed so much and been patient with you for so long.”

“Stop it la, Datuk,” another user aidanieyna chimed in. “I pity Datin [Aliff’s wife]. Please think of other people’s feelings before commenting.”

“A comment with no morals,” said qilasim_.

One Instagrammer suggested that the comment may not have been made by Aliff.

“If it was a manager or personal assistant of yours that commented, I suggest changing them,” advised user sha_ehan.

Aliff is no stranger to online controversy and the D’Herbs millionaire has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons in the past few months.

Recently, he was criticised by social media users and Malaysian personalities alike after uploading a short video on his Instagram featuring a dance routine to his new single Bobo Di Mana.

Actress and TV host Wardina Safiyyah said that Aliff had “crossed the line” in a Facebook post she made criticising the video.

The wave of negative reactions prompted Aliff to delete the clip from his Instagram page and review the song’s choreography.