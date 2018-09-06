Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne embrace parenthood in ‘Instant Family’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Instant Family’ that stars Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for upcoming heart-warming comedy Instant Family that stars Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne.

The film, which also stars Octavia Spencer, Tig Notaro, Isabela Moner and Margo Martindale, revolves around a couple who decide to start a family and become foster parents to three kids.

The synopsis of the film reads: “When Pete (Wahlberg) and Ellie (Byrne) decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope to take in one small child but when they meet three siblings, including a rebellious fifteen year old girl (Moner), they find themselves speeding from zero to three kids overnight. Now, Pete and Ellie must hilariously try to learn the ropes of instant parenthood in the hopes of becoming a family.”

Instant Family is set for release on November 16.