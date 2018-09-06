Govt in talks on proposal to enact Economic Sabotage Act, Dewan Negara told

Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the formulation of the Economic Sabotage Act was among the resolutions presented during the Congress on the Future of Bumiputera and the Nation 2018 on Saturday. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 ― The government is in the midst of discussion with related parties on the proposal to enact the Economic Sabotage Act to curb the selling of contracts and import permits (AP), the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the formulation of the Act was among the resolutions presented during the Congress on the Future of Bumiputera and the Nation 2018 on Saturday.

“The proposed formulating of the Act was important to curb the action of certain parties from reaping quick profits through the sale of contracts and import permits,” he said during the oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara sitting today.

He was replying to Senator Datuk Bashir Alias on the form of programmes to be implemented by the government to improve the living standard of the Malays and Bumiputera.

Mohd Radzi said the government was currently preparing a new strategy, initiative and direction for the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) through the provision of mid-term review of the plan.

“The mid-term review document will be tabled in October by taking into account the current needs of the people based on inclusive principles,” he said.

He added that Bumiputera equity participation would be given priority in addressing imbalance participation in employment, asset ownership such as property and corporate equity as well as participation in high value added activities. ― Bernama