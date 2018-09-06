Govt needs to disseminate information on SST extensively, says Communications Ministry sec-gen

Communications and Multimedia Ministry secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Ali Mohamad speaks during an SST briefing for ministry staff in Putrajaya September 6, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 6 ― The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) and its departments and agencies will intensify efforts in disseminating information on the implementation of the Sales and Service Tax (SST) so as to be understood and accepted by the people.

KKMM secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Ali Mohamad Nor said the use of various existing platforms in the departments and agencies under KKMM could help to ensure an effective delivery through integrated communications.

“The dissemination of information on SST accurately and fast through Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and Information Department is being made so that there is no confusion among the public,” he told the media after officiating the SST briefing here today.

Apart from conventional methods and face-to-face programmes with the people, he said access through social media would also be used to provide information and correct inaccurate views on the tax implementation.

Additionally, the role of KKMM through its departments and agencies also needed to obtain public feedback to be presented to the Finance Ministry because the list of SST items had yet to be finalised until year’s end.

Mohd Ali said it was hoped today’s briefing, which was attended by some 600 participants from KKMM and its departments and agencies as well as representatives from other ministries, could provide clarification and understanding of the SST implementation to them.

This would enable them to disseminate information on SST to all strata of the community, he said.

He said similar briefings would be held in Sabah and Sarawak soon to give equal opportunities to key communicators in the two states to obtain information and make better preparations before dealing with the people. ― Bernama