Muar MP says no to council removal of historical Chinese trademark on town pillars

MUAR, Sept 6 ― Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman will not allow the historical Chinese trademark wordings in Mandarin installed at shop pillars in Muar town to be removed by the municipal council.

The Youth and Sports Minister said the trademark, which has been in existence for more than half a century, is the living history of Muar and the town’s beauty is its diversity that should be maintained at all costs.

“I categorically oppose the forceful removal of the Mandarin trademark. Why only propose the removal of it now, it makes no sense. As the MP of Muar, I won’t allow this to happen,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday a Chinese daily reported several shop operators along Jalan Sisi here were told to remove within two weeks their Mandarin trademark.

The daily reported the Muar Municipal Council officers who visited the shop operators on Sept 4 had said that the size of the wordings did not adhere to the council’s advertising rule. ― Bernama