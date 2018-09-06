Caning of lesbians has tarnished Islam, says Dr M (VIDEO)

Mahathir said that the punishment meted out by the Terengganu Shariah Court on the two women for a first time offence had tarnished the religion. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 ― Islam is not a ruthless religion that delights in humiliation, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today following global outrage over the caning of two women in Terengganu Monday.

The prime minister said his Cabinet was of the view that the punishment meted out by the state Shariah Court on the two women for a first time offence had tarnished the religion and called for consideration for lighter sentences to be given in future to prevent a repeat of the case.

“That is why we are of the opinion that even if there are such cases, consideration should be given to the circumstances. In Islam, we can give lighter sentences while advising and such.

“What’s important is to show that Islam is not a ruthless religion that dishes out sentences that humiliate people. This is not what Islam encourages,” he said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page today.

A video of the prime minister speaking on the matter was also included.

This is the first time the Cabinet has weighed in on the thorny subject that saw widespread condemnation over the punishment of the two young Muslim women who were found guilty of attempted lesbian sex.

