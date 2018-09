Musa (centre) is due at the MACC to have his statement taken over alleged criminal intimidation against the agency. — Picture by Julia Chan

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 6 ― A vehicle believed to be ferrying Tan Sri Musa Aman has entered the compound of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) headquarters here.

The black Lexus luxury sports utility vehicle with the registration number SAB7H went in at around 11am.

The former Sabah chief minister is due at the MACC to have his statement taken over alleged criminal intimidation against the agency.

