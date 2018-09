Mickey Kiker walks down a flooded street with his girlfriend's grandson 5-year-old Cooper O'Brien after Tropical Storm Gordon in Dauphin Island, Alabama, September 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

FLORIDA, Sept 6 — Florence weakened slightly to a Category 3 hurricane, but should remain powerful for several more days, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory today.

The hurricane was located about 1,990km east-southeast of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 205kph, the Miami, Florida-based weather forecaster said.

Some gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, with restrengthening possible over the weekend, the NHC said. — Reuters