Karl Lagerfeld creates limited-edition cutlery set in Christofle collaboration

The Christofle ‘Mood’ revisited by Karl Lagerfeld, black-coloured capsule. — AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 6 — The Chanel creative director has joined forces with the French fine silverware brand, Christofle on a cutlery set housed in a decorative egg-shaped case as part of the brand’s signature “Mood” range.

To reinvent one of the iconic pieces in its repertoire, Christofle has called on another icon in Karl Lagerfeld. For the occasion, the German designer has revisited the brand’s flatware with a set that comes housed in two exclusive and limited-edition storage capsules.

The collaboration gives rise to a new version of Christofle’s signature “Mood” storage capsule, inspired by Art Deco art and architecture. It comes in polished mirror-finish steel (1,000 editions) or in black lacquered steel (500 editions). Both models are numbered and are engraved with the Christofle coat of arms on one side and Karl Lagerfeld’s signature on the other.

The elliptical case is home to a 24-piece cutlery set made from silver-plated metal, and each piece is stamped with the silhouette logo of Karl Lagerfeld. (Price €2,400 to €3,200 or RM11,591 to RM15,454).

Karl Lagerfeld “Mood” will be available to pre-order as from New York Fashion Week (September 6-14) from The Webster, New York, the Christofle store on Madison Avenue, New York, the Karl Lagerfeld boutique in Soho, New York, and online at Christofle.com and Karl.com. UK pre-orders will open with London Fashion Week, September 14. The “Mood” will be available from Harrods and in the Karl Lagerfeld London store.

Pre-orders will open with Paris Fashion Week, September 25 at the Parisian Christofle store on Rue Saint-Honoré and at the Karl Lagerfeld store on Boulevard Saint-Germain.

The Karl Lagerfeld “Mood” will be available worldwide from October 1, 2018, in Christofle and Karl Lagerfeld boutiques. — AFP-Relaxnews