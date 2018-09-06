Claiming goods prices up, Ahmad Maslan says SST stands for ‘Slow Slow Tipu’

Ahmad branded the SST an abbreviation of 'Slow Slow Tipu', and accused the PH government of having lied to Malaysians. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BALAKONG, Sept 6 ― Umno supreme council member Datuk Ahmad Maslan took a dig at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s introduction of the sales and service tax (SST), which kicked in on September 1.

In the first showing by a senior Umno leader on the campaign trail for MCA’s Balakong candidate Tan Chee Teong, the Pontian MP claimed that the SST has burdened Malaysians as the prices of goods and services have soared since its implementation.

“Even kindergarten children know that SST’s 10 per cent is more than 6 per cent of the Goods and Services Tax.

“If Pakatan Harapan had campaigned that they will abolish GST and replace it with SST during the general election, I can guarantee you that Barisan Nasional would still be in power today,” he told a crowd of about 100 people in a ceramah at Taman Desa Baiduri last night.

The former deputy minister branded the SST an abbreviation of “Slow Slow Tipu”, and accused the PH government of having lied to Malaysians.

“They did not mention that after abolishing GST, it would be replaced with a tax between 5 per cent and 10 per cent,” he added.

Ahmad continued to pour scorn on PH leaders after the ceramah.

Speaking to reporters, he said he was not surprised by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng acquittal of a corruption charge.

“I am not surprised because it was something expected,” he said.

He added that he had been expecting the outcome since Tommy Thomas was appointed Attorney-General as the lawyer had once represented Lim.

Asked about the surprise expressed by both the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Lim’s case, Ahmad said he believes both likely assumed the finance minister to be guilty.