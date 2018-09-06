Report: No official attire for para-athletes in Oct Asian Games

Malaysian athletes take part in the opening ceremony of the 2016 Rio Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. ― Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 6 ― Malaysia’s delegation to the 2018 Asian Para Games have been told to don their own tracksuits to the opening ceremony in Jakarta next month, according to a report.

Citing an anonymous source, The Star reported today that the government won’t be able to kit out the para-athletes in the official baju Melayu, long trousers, ‘samping’ and black shoes, during the October 8 parade in the Gelora Bung Karno stadium due to financial constraints.

“Instead they have been told to wear their tracksuits,” the source was quoted saying.

According to the source, able-bodied athletes got to wear the baju Melayu in the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games that ended September 2, also in Indonesia.

The source said para-athletes had always been treated as equal to their able-bodied peers at all international meets previously.

Some 225 people will be part of the Malaysian contingent to the Asian Para Games, with 120 of them para-athletes.

It is estimated that the official attire would cost RM250 each, with RM57,000 needed to dress the whole team.

The source said the team is looking for sponsors to provide the official attire.

The team had also been given four T-shirts each, which were to be worn on and off the track and during the podium ceremony when they receive their medals during the 12-day event, said the source.

However, the number of T-shirts given was not enough due to the number of days they would be at the games, said the source.