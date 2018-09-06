Jo Malone names her new fragrance after herself

Jo Malone unveils her first eponymous fragrance: Jo by Jo Loves. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 6 — Jo Malone is launching her first namesake fragrance.

The British perfume magnate, whose eponymous beauty empire has become famous for its sophisticated scents, is celebrating 25 years of working in the fragrance industry with the launch of “Jo by Jo Loves.” The new addition to the “Jo Loves” family will focus on Malone’s favourite ingredient — grapefruit — and will come packaged in her favourite colour — red.

“Over the last 25 years, I have created fragrances for many reasons, but this one, I created for myself,” Malone said in a statement. “Grapefruit has always been my calling card and a source of inspiration — from the first bottle I smelled in Paris over 30 years ago, to the treasured moments of building my first business and the adventures it brought with it.”

The grapefruit top notes are joined by bitter orange, lime and spearmint, opening up into a heart of hedione and black pepper. The perfume’s base notes include guaiac wood, cedarwood and vetiver.

The scent is the latest addition to a rapidly growing ‘Jo Loves’ portfolio, which focuses on luxury lifestyle accessories such as fragrance, bath products, body care and candles, and aims to change the way people wear fragrance through innovative products and experiences.

But Malone isn’t the only beauty entrepreneur championing grapefruit this season. The fruit is enjoying a moment in the beauty spotlight, featuring in “Tutti Frutti”, a new scented makeup series by TooFaced, as well as Lancome’s new perfume “Pour Elle”. — AFP-Relaxnews