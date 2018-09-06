Daim: Govt has traced 1MDB money trail, no escape for crooks

Daim said that the new information came from several confidential files on the sovereign investment fund that had been locked by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 ― The government has sufficient evidence to prosecute all those involved in the misappropriation of funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Tun Daim Zainuddin disclosed last night.

The chairman of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition’s advisory panel, the Council of Eminent Persons, said in a talk show on TV3 that the government has tracked down everyone involved in the scandal, including those who received funds from 1MDB.

“We have evidence of the money trail involving 1MDB. We know who received it and who did not. They cannot run away,” he was quoted saying by the New Straits Times.

He added that the new information came from several confidential files on the sovereign investment fund that had been locked by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

“Now, after Pakatan Harapan took over the government, those who are involved want to be witnesses and give statements on what has happened,” he was quoted saying further.

However, Daim indicated that prosecution would not be immediate as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) still has about 40 per cent of its investigations to complete.

The MACC recently said it had recorded statements of all those involved who were in the country and only had to record the statements of those currently abroad.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been charged with corruption and power abuse in connection with some RM42 million missing from 1MDB former unit, SRC International Sdn Bhd.

A former close associate, Penang-born Low Taek Jho ― better known as Jho Low ― and his father Tan Sri Larry Low, have also been charged with money laundering in absentia over the scandal.

Warrants of arrest have been issued for both men.