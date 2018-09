North, South Korea leaders to hold summit on September 18

A South Korean envoy walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, Sept 6 — North and South Korea agreed to hold a summit of their leaders in Pyongyang on September 18-20, and discuss “practical measures” to realise denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, a senior South Korean official said this morning.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “reconfirmed his determination to completely denuclearise” the Korean peninsula, and expressed his willingness for close cooperation with South Korea and the United States in that regard, the South’s national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, told reporters a day after meeting Kim in Pyongyang.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent Chung and other envoys to the North Korean capital on Wednesday to set the timing and agenda for the third inter-Korean summit this year, and to break the impasse in the talks between Washington and Pyongyang over dismantling the North’s nuclear programme. — AFP