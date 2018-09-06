Singaporean e-scooter rider fined for deliberately knocking into Keat Hong CC employee

For endangering the personal safety of others, Chew Hup Seng was fined a maximum S$2,500 on Wednesday. — Najeer Yusof/TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 — Asked by an employee of Keat Hong Community Club not to ride his e-scooter in its multi-purpose hall, Chew Hup Seng, 37, not only refused to comply.

The part-time tutor verbally abused the worker, Pedro JR Garcia Mondejar, and collided into him with the e-scooter.

For endangering the personal safety of Mondejar, Chew was fined a maximum S$2,500 (RM7,546.93) yesterday.

The court heard that at about 10am on July 24 last year, Chew took a lift up to the fifth floor of Keat Hong Community Club and rode his e-scooter around the multi-purpose hall.

Concerned that the personal mobility device would damage the timber flooring of the hall, Mondejar, a 48-year-old Filipino architectural coordinator, asked Chew to stop riding it.

Chew responded by pointing his middle finger at Mondejar and hurling a vulgarity at him.

Mondejar briefly returned to his office and walked across the multi-purpose hall to the lift lobby shortly after.

This caught Chew’s attention and he rode his e-scooter and collided into Modejar, who managed to avoid injury by using his hands to block the e-scooter.

Chew gestured aggressively and taunted his victim, shouting: “If you want, I bang you with my scooter”.

The incident was captured on closed circuit television.

Deputy public prosecutor Andre Chong called for the maximum fine to be imposed on Chew, who pleaded guilty to one charge of committing a rash act. A second charge of harassment was taken into consideration for sentencing.

Chong said that Chew was riding in a prohibited location and had committed a rash act because of his animosity towards the victim.

Chew could have been jailed for up to six months and fined. — AFP