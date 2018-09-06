Brazil’s Lula launches Supreme Court appeal in bid to save candidacy

Former Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at a news conference for foreign journalists in Sao Paulo, March 28, 2016. — NYT pic

BRASILIA, Sept 6 — Lawyers for Brazil’s jailed former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva filed a Supreme Court appeal yesterday in a bid to get his presidential candidacy back on track.

Brazil’s electoral court had disqualified Lula on the grounds of the country’s clean-slate law that prevents anyone who has lost an appeal against a conviction from running for office.

Lula was convicted on charges of accepting a seaside apartment as a bribe and then lost an initial appeal, although he hasn’t given up finding an avenue to overturn his sentence.

The electoral court gave Lula’s Workers’ Party until September 12 to nominate a replacement and banned the 72-year-old from campaigning.

Lula has already picked running mate Fernando Haddad as his potential replacement should he fail to secure a place on the ballot paper, but the former Sao Paulo mayor does not command anywhere near the same popularity as his illustrious comrade.

Lula remains hugely popular in Latin America’s biggest economy after lifting tens of millions out of poverty during his 2003-2010 rule. — AFP