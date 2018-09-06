Deputy minister urges review of Maszlee’s appointment as UIAM president

The appointment of Maszlee as UIAM president has raised eyebrows. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, Sept 6 ― Rural Development Deputy Minister R. Sivarasa said the appointment of Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik as Universiti Islam Antarabangsa (UIAM) president should be reviewed.

In expressing his shock with the appointment, Sivarasa said the matter should reconsidered so that it is not in line with the Pakatan Harapan (PH)'s manifesto.

“As an example, the Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) tried to take the education portfolio but withdraw when it conflicted with the manifesto,” he told reporters after a Seri Setia by-election talk at Taman Ladang Glemarie, Taman Tun Dr Ismail here tonight.

The appointment of Maszlee as UIAM president to replace Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim raised the question as he is already a minister and the MP for Simpang Renggam.

The appointment he said was against PH's manifesto that there would be no political appointment for government-linked companies (GLC).

Polling for the Seri Setia by-election has been fixed on Sept 8 following the death of its incumbent Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin of colon cancer on Aug 2. ― Bernama