'Pinball FX3' game readies iconic Williams and Bally machines (VIDEO)

Williams machine ‘Medieval Madness’ is the fourth highest-rated solid-state table of all time, per the IPDb (Internet Pinball Machine Database). ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 6 ― Console and computer game Pinball FX3 is to start rolling out its versions of classic Williams and Bally tables.

“I'm proud to announce that Zen Studios have secured the rights to the Williams Bally library,” studio CEO Zsolt Kigyossy announced in a video.

“We will release these amazing games in the near future.”

The Hungarian studio has become well known for its pinball franchise, starting in 2007 with Pinball FX on Xbox 360 and then Zen Pinball on iOS, Android, PlayStation 3 and Nintendo 3DS.

More recently, there have been branded editions themed after films and TV shows such as Aliens, Archer, Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, and the Marvel Comics universe.

Latest iteration Pinball FX3 has been made available on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One, Mac OSX and Nintendo Switch.

Versions of the Williams tables Fish Tales, Junk Yard, Medieval Madness and The Getaway High Speed II tables are already available as in-progress beta tests on PC through the Steam platform, and are intended for general release in “a few weeks' time,” per Zen Studios' FAQ.

The studio promises specific announcements regarding plans for mobile platforms in the future.

The two licences, both controlled by Scientific Games, were previously held by mobile, console and computer game The Pinball Arcade, whose Williams and Bally tables were removed from digital storefronts in early July. The Pinball Arcade is currently expanding its collection of Stern Pinball tables. ― AFP-Relaxnews