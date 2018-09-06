Pakatan’s new RM1,050 floor wage misleading, MCA deputy president claims

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (left) speaks during a ceramah at Taman Desa Baiduri in Balakong September 5, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BALAKONG, Sept 6 ― Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong accused the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government of taking Malaysians for a ride when it announced the new minimum wage would not be subsidised.

While campaigning for Balakong candidate Tan Chee Teong, the outgoing MCA deputy president pointed out that a statement on the increment from the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday, departed from the PH coalition’s GE14 manifesto.

“I wish to state that in Pakatan Harapan’s Buku Harapan manifesto, the ratio of the minimum wage was that the government would subsidise half and the remainder borne by the employers.

“However the government came out with a statement saying that employers would have to cover the amount raised due to financial constraints...we all have been duped by them,” he said during a ceramah at Taman Desa Baiduri last night, before a gathering of some 100 people.

In a statement last night, the Prime Minister’s Office said the Cabinet had agreed to raise minimum pay to a monthly standard of RM1,050 for all workers nationwide. Currently, workers in the peninsula earn a minimum wage of RM1,000 monthly, while their peers in Sabah and Sarawak receive RM920.

The statement added that the government has also decided that no form of subsidy will be given to any employer due to current financial constraints.

During his ceramah, Wee also questioned if the federal government would make the same assertion when minimum wage is eventually raised to RM1,500 monthly.

“They cannot even come up with RM25, so what more RM250 when the wage is raised by RM500 in the future.

“We have been tricked by them again,” said the Ayer Hitam MP, MCA’s sole representative in the Dewan Rakyat.