Three foreigners, one Czech die in copter crash

The wreckage of a small helicopter that crashed into an industrial hall is seen on the crash site in Plzen, Czech Republic, September 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

PRAGUE, Sept 6 — Four people including one Czech and three foreigners were killed yesterday when the helicopter they were in crashed over a factory in western Czech Republic, local police said.

The Czech CTK news agency said it was thought that the foreign victims could be Thai nationals.

The four-seater Robinson R44-Raven helicopter came down in an industrial zone in a suburb of the town of Plzen.

“Among the victims, there are three foreigners, two men and a women,” local police spokeswoman Dana Ladmanova said.

No-one from the Thai embassy in Prague was immediately contactable. — AFP