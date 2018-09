US President Donald Trump reacts to a question during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, August 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 — President Donald Trump responded with a one-word tweet this morning to a damning New York Times op-ed on his presidency by asking if the anonymous piece by a “senior official” could be treasonous.

“TREASON?” Trump tweeted, in response to the piece entitled I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration and claiming the president's own staff see him as a danger to the nation. — AFP