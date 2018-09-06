Stella McCartney and adidas team up on first all-vegan Stan Smiths

A portrait of Stella McCartney is seen on the right tongue of the new pair of vegan Stan Smith sneakers. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 6 — The classic Stan Smith sneakers from adidas take on a new, leather-free avatar in designer Stella McCartney’s take.

The original green-tabbed Stan Smith sneakers — named for and originally endorsed by legendary American tennis player Stan Smith — have been a staple for actors and celebrities since their debut in 1963. A massive comeback in the 2000s made the chic, minimalist tennis shoe almost ubiquitous among fashionistas.

British designer Stella McCartney, a committed supporter of sustainable fashion and animal rights, is known for eschewing leather and fur in her creations.

The longstanding adidas x Stella McCartney collaboration, now in its 13th year, has previously included faux-leather, knit and recycled plastic shoes.

“We’ve been collaborating with Adidas for many years, [so] I thought this would be a great way to reach a really wide audience and enable them to understand that you don’t have to have leather shoes or animal-based glues in order to have an incredible, iconic product,” McCartney told Vogue.

The new unisex lace-up Stan Smiths are made from vegan leather, more specifically a recycled polyester, and stick to the original design, with some modifications.

Though Stan Smith’s profile stays on the right tongue, the left one sports a portrait of McCartney herself.

The shoe heels are color-blocked with burgundy and blue, and stamped with McCartney’s logo on the black heel patch. Three lines of punched-out stars replace the usual three stripes of perforated holes on the sides.

Priced at US$325 (RM1,349.72), the Stella McCartney x Stan Smith sneakers are available to pre-order on www.stellamccartney.com.

They land in stores and online on September 10. — AFP-Relaxnews