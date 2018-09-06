Govt looking to tax online businesses in search for revenue, deputy minister says

Eddin Syazlee said the ministry’s task was to explain the implementation mechanism of the tax, but the matter would be discussed in detail first. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Sept 6 ― The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) will hold discussions with the Finance Ministry on the implementation of a tax on online business activities, says its Deputy Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith.

He said the KKMM’s task was to explain the implementation mechanism of the tax, but the matter would be discussed in detail first.

He said online businesses had already performed well or improved and many had achieved successes in their ventures.

“The proposal to impose a tax on online business activities is a good thing, as the taxpayers, this move is part of the responsibility and contribution to improve the country's economic growth,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a visit to the Perak State Broadcasting Department at the Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah Complex here today.

In the Dewan Negara sitting yesterday, Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah said the government was exploring new sources of revenue including considering to impose a tax on online business activities.

Asked about the tax rate to be imposed on online business activities, Eddin said it would be determined by following the appropriate formula. ― Bernama