Actor Jeff Goldblum surprises London commuters with piano performance

Actor Jeff Goldblum during a photocall for the movie 'The Mountain' at the 75th Venice International Film Festival August 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 6 — Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum has faced dinosaurs and aliens in his movie franchises, but yesterday he showed off a very different skill — playing jazz music.

The Jurassic Park and Independence Day actor surprised commuters at London's St Pancras International train station by performing music from his forthcoming jazz album on a public piano.

Crowds gathered around the 65-year-old, who recorded The Capitol Studios Sessions with his band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, and they applauded his solo performance.

The album is released in November. — Reuters