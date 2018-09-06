A tale of two congregations — Lee Yew Meng

SEPTEMBER 16 — Last Saturday two major events focusing on Malay/Bumiputera agenda were held.

Kongres Masa Depan Bumiputera dan Negara (KBN2018) or Bumiputera and National Future Congress 2018 was organised by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Melayu Bangkit or Arise Malays was spearheaded by Umno supreme council member and Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

The Bangkit event was centred on the defence of race, religion and royalty (3Rs).

Essentially they believe that Malay special rights are being eroded, and the sanctity of Islam and the Royal institution threatened. The DAP (read Chinese) is the culprit and that the Pakatan Harapan coalition is controlled by DAP. And soon non-Malays will run the country.

That the posts of finance minister, attorney-general and chief justice are assigned to non Malays/Muslims bore testimony.

The National Patriots Association said their speeches showed that the Umno leaders were “mentally challenged.” Brig-Gen (Rtd) Mohamed Arshad Raji added that if Malays and Malay rulers still need protection after 60 years of Umno rule there must be something seriously wrong with their policies. Besides, all the Malay and Malay rulers’ rights are well entrenched in the Constitution.

On the other hand, the organisers of KBN2018 were even thoughtful enough to include “National” in the congress title, suggesting the bumiputra future is organised side by side national aspirations. I think it was purposely done to be seen as inclusive.

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (left) chats with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during KBN2018 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali expounded on the “new Bumiputera” idea; that high moral values, integrity and progressive thinking must be the core values. The unrolling of more goodies wasn’t in the agenda. The tone and direction was that the infrastructure is already in place and mollycoddling is out.

Looks to me like the Tajuddin-steered Umno has decided to exclude non-Malay votes in their campaigns. Anyway, many political observers would agree from the GE14 results that non-Malays wouldn’t return for at least two more GEs.

Thirty-five per cent Malay votes had gone to PH parties while PAS benefited signficantly from those disenchanted with Umno. So, the manner in which Tajuddin expects to regain Malay votes is indeed baffling to me ...actually astoundingly so!

Would the voters who think the 3Rs a critical issue increase or dwindle, including new voters, by GE15?

Many I know are agitated that the Sedition Act was not used against some speakers during Bangkit. I think the 1948 Act should have been repealed a long time ago. But incitement charges could certainly be considered.

Malaysia Baru!

* Datuk Lee Yew Meng is CEO of Genovasi d.school

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.