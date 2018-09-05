Mukhriz: ‘Rise: Ini Kalilah’ celebrates courage of Malaysians

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir takes a selfie with the cast of ‘Rise: Ini Kalilah’ at the film’s premiere in Alor Setar September 5, 2018. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 5 — The film Rise: Ini Kalilah is seen as an effort to appreciate the courage of the Malaysian people as a whole to undertake a change in the 14th general election (GE14) recently for the future of the nation.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said Malaysians were extraordinary heroes through their courageous act in the GE14 and were determined to ensure that the country enjoyed a better future.

“...but this (film Rise: Ini Kalilah) was based on what happened in our country ...I believe the film producers aimed to show appreciation for the courage of Malaysians...this film is most crucial to record their courage and the action taken,” he said when speaking at the premiere screening of the film, here tonight.

Also present were the mentri besar’s wife, Tok Puan Norzieta Zakaria. Film actors Remy Ishak and Mira Filzah were also present at the premiere screening of the film.

Mukhriz congratulated the film producers, actors and everyone involved in the making of the film.

The film recalled the unity of the Malaysian people in the efforts to achieve the objective of nurturing the feeling of love for the nation through the story line which was closely related to the May 9 sacred date following the climax of the GE14. — Bernama