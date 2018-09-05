Bloc Party frontman pens songs for new musical

Kele Okereke has written songs for a musical opening in London in January. – AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 5 — Kele Okereke, who fronts British band Bloc Party has penned songs for a new musical, opening January 2019 at the Lyric Hammersmith theatre in London.

The musical, called Leave to Remain, tells the story of a young gay couple through a mix of music, drama and movement, reports Pitchfork.com.

The artist shared the song, Not the Drugs Talking, which features in the upcoming production.

Bloc Party’s most recent album, Hymns, dates from 2016.

Earlier this year, the band announced a European tour of their debut album, Silent Alarm, kicking off in October. — AFP-Relaxnews