Good Charlotte shares video for new single ‘Prayers’

Good Charlotte’s album ‘Generation Rx’ is slated for release on September 14. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — With an album on the way, Good Charlotte has released a video for latest single Prayers.

The US pop-rock band released the track at the end of August, delivering poignant commentary on the oft-used phase after tragedy, “thoughts and prayers.”

In the new video for Prayers, Good Charlotte’s members perform the track in the desert while a story unfolds about a family living under the threat of deportation.

Prayers will be included on Good Charlotte’s upcoming album, Generation Rx, which is slated for release on September 14. The album is said to be written for a generation living through hard times, offering them “infectious” anthems of hope.

The band is headed out on a North American tour to promote the album this autumn, followed by a European and UK tour leg that kicks off early next year. — AFP-Relaxnews