Anwar claims Najib wanted ‘arrangement’ after BN lost GE14 (VIDEO)

Anwar claimed that Najib had asked him for an 'arrangement' of sorts the night BN lost GE14. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed that Datuk Seri Najib Razak had asked him for an “arrangement” of sorts the night Barisan Nasional (BN) lost the May 9 election.

Anwar, who was in prison at the time for sodomy, reportedly told Thai broadcaster Thai PBS that he had directed the former prime minister to Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad instead in their phone conversation.

“He was going on and on saying this ― there are possibilities of having some sort of arrangement because we (BN) are not satisfied with the results of the election,” Anwar was quoted saying.

"Finally, I said ‘Look, I am still technically in prison... This is going to be your last call to me, after this, you are going to deal with Mahathir.’

"Then he became a bit quiet for a while.”

Anwar reportedly said he had told Najib to concede defeat first before having any sort of discussion.

Najib did not concede the 2018 election until the following morning on May 10.